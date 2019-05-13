Draper Introduces Modular Video Wall Mounting Solution

The What: Draper's new Multi Display Wall is a modular solution designed to make exact alignment of the screens easy, and it will be on display at InfoComm 2019 in Booth 1342.

The What Else: According to Draper, the Multi Display Wall is a cost-effective and simple way of building a video wall or mounting several screens in a row. Each mount is supplied as a complete package with all necessary components and can be set up in three steps.

The Bottom Line: Draper says its new mounting solution allows integrators to build an LED video wall of any dimension and shape.

The Multi Display Wall can be seen at InfoComm 2019 in Booth 1342.