$1-Billion Effort to Rethink Computer-Science Education at MIT Sparks Interest—and Protests (EdSurge)

"MIT is in the midst of a $1-billion effort to reshape how it teaches computer science, in what some say may be a model for other colleges. But the effort has has also drawn protests by some students and professors, who are questioning how well ethics will be integrated into the effort and are criticizing the influence of a controversial donor."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This well-monied effort has been generating a mixed response amid ethical concerns. Read why its creating strong feelings on both sides in this solid coverage of the matter via EdSurge.