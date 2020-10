"While nudging on a small scale appears to expand access to financial aid and higher ed enrollment, the practice may have less impact on a statewide or national level, according to a new study by the National Bureau of Economic Research."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Long story short, nudging works best when it feels more customized. At scale, the personal touch that helped nudging work in smaller batches falls by the wayside.