Diversified Acquires UK-based Digitavia

Diversified, number two on SCN's 2017 Top 50 Systems Integrators, has acquired UK-based Digitavia. Digitavia provides standardized AV solutions and support services, and is most known for global meeting room deployments for enterprise clients.

Diversified founder and CEO, Fred D’Alessandro said, “In today’s global economy, overseas expansion is a necessary step in continuing our strategic plan and success. Having successfully partnered with the Digitavia team on multiple projects in the past, the decision to combine our companies and bring them into the Diversified family was a natural fit.”

“Digitavia has always operated with a commitment to delivering the highest levels of engineering and installation standards,” added Daryl Clarke, Digitavia's co-founder and managing director. “In working with Diversified and recognizing a similar dedication to providing the best, we knew the merger would be a perfect marriage of organizational strengths.”

The acquisition expands Diversified’s global reach with an EMEA hub in the United Kingdom. The company believes the expanded global team will strategically increase Diversified’s operational efficiency.

Darren Pitt, Digitavia's co-founder and sales and marketing director, concluded: “We are very excited to announce this merger and eager to hit the ground running to build upon our existing international presence. Combining our specialized services with Diversified’s strong engineering focus and market position will provide limitless opportunities to scale and improve the overall client experience.”