"Nearly 35% of students, including those at the graduate-level, took at least one distance learning class in the fall of 2018, a slight uptick from 33% of students who did so in 2017, according to new federal data."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Online learning is still ticking upward, but some experts predict a slowdown. One things for sure, as more and more institutions craft online offerings, schools will have to work harder to market and differentiate their courses.