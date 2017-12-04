Digital Signage Market To Reach $31.7 Billion by 2025

The global digital signage market is predicted to attain USD 31.71 billion by 2025, as per the "Digital Signage Market, 2014-2025" study conducted by Research and Markets'.



The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand from end-use industries, which prominently include retail and healthcare, is anticipated to propel the industry growth over the forecast period.

The creation and distribution of content with digital signage are the effective promotional strategies for the enterprises, as they are able to reach out to a larger audience base. This is anticipated to spur the adoption of digitized marketing via signage across the corporate and hospitality sectors. Greater screen sizes, such as above 52-inch displays, are likely to gain popularity over the forecast period.

Digital displays with 4K technology address the growing demand for sharp images. Software providers have been targeting new entrants by designing solutions compatible with Android OS. The emergence of IoT, coupled with increasing adoption of cloud computing, is expected to enable the collection of vital operational and marketing data. Digital signage help companies decrease their long-term operational costs by reducing the use of paper for advertising. Furthermore, the incorporation of LED-backlit panels has resulted in considerable energy savings.