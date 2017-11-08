Digital Signage Federation Toronto Regional Council to Host Meet & Greet

The Digital Signage Federation announced that its Toronto Regional Council will host its Wednesday, July 26 “Meet & Greet” networking learning event at a premier location in Toronto’s entertainment district, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.



The featured speaker will be Richard Dirstein, Executive Vice President of Innovation at Shikatani Lacroix Design who will speak about the importance of taking a holistic approach to integrating digital experiences into physical environments beginning with a solid strategy that integrates both digital and physical elements when designing immersive spaces.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with DSF Board members and professional members from Toronto in attendance to conversationally share their business experience, enumerate industry opportunity, and discuss the benefits of membership in the Digital Signage Federation.

The event runs from 6:30-8:30pm, is $15 for All End Users & Network Operators; $25 for DSF Members; and $50 for Non-Members. The evening will include drinks and light appetizers. Bar opens at 6:30pm, and the presentation will begin at 7pm.