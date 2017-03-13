Digital Signage Federation Atlanta To Host Networking Event

The Digital Signage Federation announced that its Atlanta Regional Council will host its Wednesday, April 26 “Meet & Greet” Networking at the MaxMedia’s offices from 6:30-8:30 p.m.



Attendees will have the opportunity to network with DSF Board members and professional members of the Atlanta Regional Council in attendance to conversationally share their business experience, enumerate industry opportunity and discuss the benefits of membership in the Digital Signage Federation.

The event runs from 6:30-8:30pm, is $20 for DSF End Users & Network Operator members; $30 for other DSF members; and $60 for non-members. The evening will include drinks and light appetizers. Bar opens at 6:30pm, and the presentation will begin at 7pm.

Registration is available online on the DSF website at:

http://digitalsignagefederation.com/event-1943770

