Digital Signage Expo to Present “Best Practices for Outdoor Digital Signage”

Digital Signage Expo announced that they will offer a session entitled, “Best Practices for Outdoor Digital Signage” as part of its Digital Signage End Users Seminar Program at DSE 2017.



On Wednesday, March 29 at 4 p.m., Brian McClimans, Vice President of Global Business Development for Peerless-AV, and Rodney Ward, Senior Director of Venue Technology for International Speedway Corporation, will co-present a session that will discuss the special considerations required for outdoor digital signage. The discussion will range from addressing content and communication goals to proper hardware selection and implementation through evaluation of IP ratings, seals, glass, optic bonding and polarization as well as how to substantiate investments in digital signage through long-term cost reductions.

Attendees will discover the information needed to prioritize wish lists to ensure proper performance and life span, learn how to best move forward with hardware selections by taking into consideration use-cases, safety, ADA compliance and understand how to take into consideration both form and function to fulfill communication goals.

"Incorporating interactive technology at Daytona International Speedway has been a priority for us the last few years,” said Ward. “We are excited to share the success of this endeavor in working with Peerless-AV, the official outdoor display provider for the speedway, and showcase the best practices when considering outdoor digital signage. Our presentation will cover everything from hardware to implementation to content and we look forward to help other venues achieve similar results."

Registration for DSE’s Wednesday General End User sector session “Best Practices for Outdoor Digital Signage,” or any of the DSE 2017 educational conference seminars, which are sponsored by BroadSign International and are eligible for Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG) certification renewal credits, is available online at www.dse2017.com.