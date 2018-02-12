Digital Signage Expo 2018 to Present “How to Create Excellent RFIs and RFPs”

Digital Signage Expo announced that Tom Jones, Technology Consultant for Ingram Micro, will present a session at DSE 2018 titled, “How to Create Excellent RFIs and RFPs.”



This general conference session is part the Digital Signage Fundamentals Seminar Program at DSE 2018 designed specifically for End Users, AV Professionals, Systems Integrators or anyone considering creating a digital communications network.

This session will be presented Thursday, March 29 at 2 p.m. and explore the RFI/RFP process, including steps in the process and steps that should be taken before you enter into an RFP. It is important that you find a vendor that will fit into your company and not one that you have to change your company to fit into. The session will also cover the end of the RFP, company selection and contract.

Attendees will learn what steps to take to prepare for an RFP, the basic parts of an RFP and how to tailor the RFP to fit their needs.

Registration for DSE’s Thursday, March 29 Fundamentals session, “How to Create Excellent RFIs and RFPs,” or any of the DSE 2018 educational conference seminars, which are sponsored by Broadsign and are eligible for Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG) certification renewal credits, is available online at www.dse2018.com.