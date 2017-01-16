Digital Signage Expo 2017 to Present “From Broadcast to 1-1: Effective Engagement Strategies for Interactive Signage”

Digital Signage Expo announced that Paul Fleuranges, Vice President of Corporate Communications for the New York City Transit Authority, and Damian Gutierrez, Associate Partner for Intersection, will co-present a session at DSE 2017 entitled, “From Broadcast to 1-1: Effective Engagement Strategies for Interactive Signage.”

This general conference session is part of the Seminar Program at DSE 2017 designed specifically for digital out-of-home network operators, or any end-user managed on-premise advertising-based network.

To be presented Wednesday, March 29, at 4 p.m., this session will explore how companies can effectively use digital networks for mass communication as well as meaningful 1-1 engagements with customers and riders. Attendees will learn how to structure messages to be effective for massive groups, while staying relevant to individuals for deeper experiences, including managing airtime, screen-share, and attribution. Additionally the session will discuss how marketers can effectively measure ROI on interactive signage campaigns, how those measurements can be compared to mediums outside of OOH and how companies can best manage digital display real estate to serve as both a broadcasting medium as well as to create meaningful 1-1 experiences.

“Working with our On-the-Go partners, we’ve been afforded a fantastic opportunity to use interactive technology in our subway system to provide information to our customers where they need it most, at the point of transit decision making,” said Fleuranges. “Whether that's the ability to plan a trip, check elevator and escalator or service status or check for train arrivals, dynamic interactive digital signage has improved the way customers interact with our brand and how we provide information.”

Registration for DSE’s Wednesday DOOH Network Operators session “From Broadcast to 1-1: Effective Engagement Strategies for Interactive Signage,” or any of the DSE 2017 educational conference seminars, which are sponsored by BroadSign International and are eligible for Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG) certification renewal credits, is available online at www.dse2017.com.