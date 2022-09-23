Digital Sales Group Metro Bolsters Team with Three New Positions

Independent NY-based manufacturer sales representative firm Digital Sales Group Metro (opens in new tab)—led by principal David Silkin—hired Joanna Mikucki for vice president of business development, Danika Dalton for vice president of sales, and the promotion of Josh Silkin to vice president of marketing. These new positions are representative of the firm’s expansion and strategy to help dealers grow their business.



Tapping her experience in project management in the Pro AV world, as vice president of business development, Joanna Mikucki will focus on developing relationships with developers, builders, project managers, designers, and decorators—providing education on how the product lines bring value to their projects—and connecting them with sales and installation companies best suited for their jobs.

“Bringing in quality jobs work for our dealers has been an initiative of mine for several years now,” said Silkin. “We have several large-scale projects in process and anticipate additional considerable projects going forward.”

Former TruAudio regional sales manager Danika Dalton has been hired for the position of vice president of sales. “Danika had been our rep for the past four years and we couldn’t have asked for a better partner,” said Silkin. “She very quickly became one of our dealer’s favorites and together we grew this territory double digits. Danika has become an important part of the DSG Metro family and with the blessing of our friends at TruAudio.”

Since the age of twelve, Josh Silkin has been learning the business from the ground-up with various roles across the rep firm and sister company DSG Distribution. Now in his twenties, and recently promoted from merchandising manager to vice president of marketing, Silkin is leveraging this experience and college degree to apply key marketing support. This includes creating a new DSG Metro website (plus those of dealers and vendors), content for social media platforms and dealer brochures, and managing CRM.