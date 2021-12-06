Digital ID use doubled among MIT students in September (EdScoop)

"The Massachusetts Institute of Technology this week announced that more of its students are adopting a new digital identification feature recently added to the institution’s mobile app."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The use of app-based digital IDs is on the rise at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which notes that use in September doubled compared to August. With IDs playing an important role in campus safety and security during the pandemic, "a more efficient and practical alternative to printing and managing so many plastic ID cards was needed," the institution notes.