Digital Credentials and ePortfolios Clarifying Pathways to the Labor Market (The EvoLLLution)

"In today’s job market, signaling one’s readiness for a job goes beyond traditional transcripts, as they provide little evidence (or even information!) to the employer about the student’s skillset or accomplishments. In response, colleges and universities are on the hunt for new ways to showcase their students’ in-demand skills and competencies. In this interview, Michael Simmons discusses the rise of evidence-based learning and reflects on the capacity for digital credentials and ePortfolios to serve as alternative tools to capture and communicate valuable skills."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Degrees don't mean everything in today's workforce, but employers still want to see solid proof of a person's skillsets before they get hired. Credentialing keeps track of student's proficiencies, adding value by communicating them with trust.