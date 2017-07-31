digiLED Welcomes Larry Lipsie as Regional Sales Manager

LED screen manufacturer digiLED has added Larry Lipsie to the company’s U.S. division.

Larry Lipsie

Lipsie will primarily manage digiLED’s sales responsibilities for the U.S. South-Central region, developing new business and looking after key contacts in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. He will also assist with U.S. colleagues on projects across the country.

Larry joins digiLED with 20 years’ sales experience in the audio-video industry, having worked as regional sales manager for Wagner Media and Eiki International, prior to the commencement of his new role. While at Eiki, Lipsie averaged more than $12 million in annual sales for eight consecutive years to AV integrators specialising in applications for education, religion, corporate, as well as rental and staging markets.

LED screen markets continue to experience enormous growth and digiLED’s expanded U.S. team will be targeting further sales in the audio-visual rental market to add to its partnerships across the region.

“digiLED customers value our unrivalled expertise in the industry to provide high-performance technology to deliver audience experiences like no other,” said Lipsie. “The United States market for large-format LED displays is growing year-on-year and I’m excited to join this world-renowned brand to support its ongoing development in the region and beyond.”

Lipsie is based in Dallas, TX and will be contacting his reseller partners and customers in the coming weeks.



Larry is based in Dallas, TX and will be contacting his reseller partners and customers in the coming weeks.