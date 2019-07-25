Designing4Engagement: Design Thinking in the Program Quality Review Process (The EvoLLLution)

"Program review is a systemic, ongoing process intended to impact educational quality within a program and also across an institution. This continual, reflective process, however, does not always transfer beyond the program review exercise, nor does it always involve its stakeholders in a meaningful, organic identification and implementation of program improvements and innovative initiatives. A real or perceived lack in transparency regarding quality assurance recommendations and outcomes can further complicate the value of the program review process."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your institution wants to boost engagement, try applying design thinking to the program review process. Bonus: it can make programs more inclusive as well.