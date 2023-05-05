Deadline Extended: SCN Installation Products Awards 2023 Entries Close May 12

The deadline for nominations for the 2023 SCN Installation Product Awards has been extended to May 12, 2023 (opens in new tab). The 2023 SCN Installation Product Awards highlight the most innovative commercial AV products of 2022 and early 2023. The winning products will be announced at InfoComm in June.

[Flashback: SCN Announces 2022 Installation Product Awards] (opens in new tab)

To enter, companies should review the categories below to decide which one best describes review the categories below:

Most Innovative App*

Most Innovative Audio Hardware

Most Innovative AV Installation Accessory

Most Innovative AV-Over-IP Solution

Most Innovative Collaboration Product

Most Innovative Digital Signage Product

Most Innovative Emerging Technology

Most Innovative Mounting Solution

Most Innovative Signal Management Product

Most Innovative Streaming Product

Most Innovative Sustainable Product Strategy*

Most Innovative Videoconferencing Product

Most Innovative Video Display

Most Innovative Video Projection Solution

*NEW category for 2023

Winners will receive coverage on AV Network, in addition to SCN and AV Technology social channels and daily newsletters, reaching tens of thousands of industry professionals. In addition to a display that you can use at InfoComm, winners will be included in the July issue of Systems Contractor News.

These awards are voted on by SCN's readership audience of more than 38,000 unique monthly site visitors. Nominations provide benefits even if you don’t win, as our vast audience will be able to read and recognize your nomination. All winning entries will not only be recognized through our marketing efforts but will receive SCN Installation Product Awards 2023 official winner digital assets for promotion.

Each entry is $325; all entries must now be submitted by May 12, 2023. The product entered must have first shipped between January 1, 2022, and March 20, 2023. Products that won at the SCN Installation Product Awards 2022 are not eligible again this year in any category.

Enter your product today! (opens in new tab)