David P. Stevens Makes Beautiful Music With KRK ROKITs in New Studio

David P. Stevens with his KRK ROKIT 5 G3 and ROKIT 10-3 G4 studio monitors: ‘The artists I work with are always amazed when they hear their music coming back through these monitors, and it's just another factor that makes the ROKITs so great.’

Quickly becoming a recognized name in songwriting, production and performance, Los Angeles-based, multi-talented David P. Stevens. keeps busy displaying the full range of his musical prowess and passion in more ways than one. Equipped with the precision and the skills needed to stand out from the crowd, Stevens has shared the stage and studio with a Who's Who of prominent artists (Gerald Albright, Nick Colionne, Najee, Jaguar Wright, Frank McComb, LaToya London, Lisa McClendon, et al.). As a top-notch performer, Stevens has graced the stage during a variety of popular music festivals. Stevens is solidifying his place as a funky, dynamic and exceptionally creative artist with a unique sound of his own, created in his brand-new production studio where he relies on his KRK ROKIT 5 G3 and ROKIT 10-3 G4 studio monitors to bring clarity and accuracy to all of his projects.

"I love my ROKITs," Stevens said. "I'm constantly producing music from a wide variety of genres, and these give me clarity and accuracy. They're also so consistent; the way that my mixes sound in the studio is the way they're going to sound in my car or in my headphones. The artists I work with are always amazed when they hear their music coming back through these monitors, and it's just another factor that makes the ROKITs so great."

For Stevens, 2022 is looking bright indeed, and he could not be more excited. However, a year with this much anticipation was preceded by a lot of hard work and preparation. In 2021, Stevens released a full-length album, Evolution, and produced several other songs and albums for various artists. His newest single, "Point of View," was released on February 4. The new production studio, and its KRK gear, promised to make the new year even sweeter for an artist coming into his own in a big way.