Datapath to Offer AVIXA RUs at NYDSW

Datapath has been named an official AVIXA CTS Renewal Unit (RU) Provider, and will offer a new course, “How to Set Up and Troubleshoot a Datapath VSN Controller.”

The two-day course will be offered—by invitation only—during the 2018 New York Digital Signage Week (NYDSW); attendees will earn 2.25 RUs towards CTS and 2.25 RUs towards CTS-I certification.

“We’re thrilled that Datapath has developed this course to support the CTS program,” said David Labuskes CTS, CEO, AVIXA. “The more companies invest in providing education resources, the more the AV industry can elevate itself to higher standards.”

“We are committed to education and sharing best practices in the AV community," added Adam Marsden CTS, training manager, Datapath. "These sessions give systems professionals the knowledge and skills to take VSN to the next level while earning valuable AVIXA credits in the process.”

The invite-only class will be offered twice during NYDSW at the New Yorker Hotel—October 30-31 and again November 1-2. For more information, visit datapath.co.uk.