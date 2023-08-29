Datapath Has Added Enhanced Functionality and Capability to Aetria

Datapath is enhancing control room functionality and capability with additions to its Aetria solution. Aetria, Datapath’s solution for multi-point video management and control, has introduced the Aligo TX100, along with multi-head source support for its Arqa workstation, plus remote shutdown, reboot, and power up of Aetria Wall Controllers that combine to take Aetria capabilities further than ever before.

These latest innovations bring even broader scope to managing video sources, as well as providing end users with a more efficient, clutter-free, and eco-friendly control-room environment.

[SCN Exclusive: Datapath Doubles Down on Service]

Introducing the Aligo TX100 Quad HD/Single 4K AVoIP Transmitter

(Image credit: Datapath)

The Aligo TX100 is a highly scalable transmitter which can ingest a single 4K source, or up to four independent HD sources for IP distribution to any suitable endpoint in an Aetria solution. Each source also has a dedicated USB connection for independent KVM control.

[Classic KVM vs. KVM-over-IP]

Alongside the visually-lossless stream of each connected source, Datapath’s SQX technology provides a simultaneous compressed stream for transmission across low-bandwidth networks, integration with third-party systems, or archiving.

With a single 10Gb connection to the AV network, the Aligo TX100 provides a cost-effective solution for bringing HD sources into Aetria. Routing up to four independent HD sources over the 10Gb connection reduces the cabling and switch ports required.

More Enhancements to the Aetria Solution