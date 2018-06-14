Datapath Debuts iolite 12i Display Controller at InfoComm

Datapath introduced its new iolite 12i controller at InfoComm 2018—adding to its broad range of video wall management hardware with a controller designed for corporate and commercial applications.

The iolite 12i can drive up to 12 HDMI screens in its stock configuration at HD 1080p, giving the flexibility to offer a wide range of display options. Small but powerful, the iolite 12i is comfortable running 3x2 video walls for a boardroom, a welcome screen and TV wall for a reception, or 12 menu boards in a restaurant.

Datapath's iolite 12i

It runs unobtrusively, with its quiet operation and small footprint, making it ideal for the office environment. It also includes a rack mounting kit to enable the 2U chassis to fit in a server-based control room.

Datapath’s director of sales, Phil Davenport, said: “Digital signage is growing in every area, and there is still particularly strong demand for welcoming and message boards in office receptions and meeting rooms. Digital menu boards are also becoming more commonplace in fast food restaurants, public buildings and estate agents. The iolite 12i has been purposely designed for this demand and brings Datapath’s proven reliability and control to everything from boardrooms to pizzerias.”

Datapath’s iolite 12i is available now. Visit www.datapath.co.uk or contact your Datapath rep for more information.