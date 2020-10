"Kennesaw State University in Georgia has reduced a course’s failure rates by nearly half after implementing an educational learning platform to help both educators and students, according to a recent case study by the school."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

At Kennesaw State University, harnessing the power of data analytics has had a staggering impact on student success. It isn't just boosting completion — their platform is helping students earn better grades.