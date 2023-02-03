Dante AV Adoption Accelerates with New Partners

Audinate Group Limited, developer of the professional AV-industry-leading Dante AV-over-IP solution, recently announced that 30 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have now licensed the Dante AV technology to build networked video devices. The list of OEMs features some of the most accomplished and respected audio/video (AV) hardware brands, including AdTechno, AVer, AVONIC, Bolin, BZB Gear, Chingan Technology, Cypress, Lumens, Minrray, Patton, PTZ Optics, ProAVIT, Soundhouse, Televic, Telycam, Tenveo, ValueHD, Yamaha, and Yuan.

[Dante: An Oral History] (opens in new tab)

Several of the OEM partners will introduce new Dante AV-enabled products next week at ISE 2023 in Barcelona, including:

Bolin: the D2-210H and D2-220H PTZ cameras

the D2-210H and D2-220H PTZ cameras BZB Gear: the BG-ADAMO-4KDA PTZ camera

the BG-ADAMO-4KDA PTZ camera Lumens: the VC-A71P PTZ camera

the VC-A71P PTZ camera PTZOptics: the Link 4K 20x PTZ camera

(Image credit: Bolin)

These add to the ever-growing ecosystem of 15 Dante AV products that are currently released and available to purchase, including cameras, encoders and decoders. In addition, several manufacturers will preview pre-production products at the show, including AdTechno, Bolin, Soundhouse, and Yuan.

“The network effect is in full force here at ISE,” said Joshua Rush, chief marketing officer at Audinate. “We have seen a sharp increase in demand for Dante AV from OEMs seeking to bring the ease of use and interoperability of Dante to the networked video market, and we’re excited to see more and more of these products come to market and make their way into customers’ hands.”

[Winners Announced: Best of Show at Integrated Systems Europe 2023] (opens in new tab)

Dante AV is a family of hardware and software solutions that allow manufacturers and end users to add networked video to the industry-leading Dante platform. It guarantees interoperability between manufacturers while keeping discovery, configuration, and control to a single platform for all audio and video devices. With Dante management solutions, all endpoints can be secured with user access control, actively monitored, and remotely accessed to simplify system maintenance and support. All Dante AV solutions provide independent video, audio and control signal routing, so signals only get sent where they need to go. Dante AV solutions are compatible with the thousands of Dante-enabled products available today.