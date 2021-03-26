Dante Adoption Surpasses 3,000 Devices

Audinate recently celebrated the milestone of more than 3,000 different products now incorporating its Dante audio-over-IP standard. According to research from RH Consulting, 3,034 Dante-enabled devices are available from 361 different manufacturers as of January 2021. The data from RH Consulting indicates Dante is the protocol of choice in more than 91 percent of the networked audio products currently on the market.

(Image credit: Audinate)

Audinate announced in January that the total number of OEM brands now working with Dante has reached 518, with 133 OEMs currently developing their first Dante-enabled product.

“It’s inspiring to see how many manufacturers and product lines have aligned around Dante,” said Joshua Rush, SVP of marketing at Audinate. “And with 133 OEMs working on their first Dante-enabled product, it’s exciting to think about how much more the number will grow. This milestone shows how important Dante has become in creating an interoperable audio ecosystem.”

The numbers further solidify Dante as the industry-leading protocol for digital audio networking. Dante enables the distribution of hundreds of uncompressed, multi-channel digital audio channels via standard Ethernet networks, with near-zero latency and perfect synchronization. Dante also allows audio, control, and all other data to coexist effectively on the same network.