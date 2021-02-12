Audinate Ships New Dante AVIO Bluetooth Adapter

The What: Audinate has announced the immediate availability of the Dante AVIO Bluetooth adapter, which allows mobile devices and computers to wirelessly connect to any Dante audio network for playout or recording.

The What Else: The Dante AVIO family of adapters allow users to easily use non-networked audio equipment on a Dante audio network. Dante AVIO is available in one- or two-channel analog input or output configurations as well as AES3/EBU, USB, and now Bluetooth versions.

Related: The Technology Manager's Guide to Networked Audio

The Dante AVIO Bluetooth adapter brings Bluetooth 5.0 performance, delivering high-quality audio from phones, tablets, and computers to any audio devices on a Dante network. Pairing devices is straightforward, allowing for automatic connections to paired devices when in range.

“The new Dante AVIO Bluetooth adapter provides a cost-effective way for audio professionals to get the benefits of networking while using the familiar devices they already own,” said Mark Gerrard, senior product manager at Audinate. "Bluetooth connectivity brings Dante audio networking to the world of wireless devices."

In addition to Bluetooth, a USB-C compatible version of the Dante AVIO USB adapter is slated for release soon.

The Bottom Line: Dante AVIO Bluetooth is well suited for playback to larger sound systems, and for connecting networked speakers and microphones to mobile conferencing software running on tablets and smartphones.