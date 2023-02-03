dancker Acquires DBE Systems

Integrated interior solutions firm dancker (opens in new tab) has acquired Columbia, MD-based Design Build Engineering (DBE Systems), an Integrated Technology Contractor (ITC) focused on delivering solutions for all connected technologies which communicate over copper, fiber, and wireless in order to improve the business workflow.

“The addition of DBE further strengthens dancker’s already formidable ability to integrate architectural, furniture, technology, and logistics solutions as a trusted, single-source provider to corporate, government, education, and healthcare facilities,” said dancker CEO Steven Lang.

[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2022] (opens in new tab)

“Both DBE and dancker share the same philosophy, namely that integrating technology seamlessly into the workplace experience plays an absolutely critical role in the success of our clients’ businesses in a highly connected world," Lang continued. "Given that shared sense of purpose, it simply made sense for the two firms to bring our talented teams together and expand our combined footprint throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets.”

Going forward, DBE will do business as DBE Systems, powered by dancker and will continue to offer the same range of integrated technology services, including visual collaboration tools, visual displays, network infrastructure, safety and security, workplace analytics, and ongoing maintenance and technical support. DBE employees will support and work seamlessly with the dancker team to deliver fully integrated workplace and technology solutions.

[Unpacking 2022's AV/IT Industry Acquisitions, Partnerships, Restructuring, and Re-branding] (opens in new tab)

“DBE is excited to be joining forces with dancker, inspiring our clients to see their technology infrastructure as the backbone to their business needs and leveraging our combined expertise to optimize our clients’ spaces to their full potential, regardless of whether employees are at the workplace, working remotely, or a hybrid of both,” added DBE Co-Founder Rick Winde.

The acquisition of DBE marks dancker’s continued growth and commitment to the markets and clients they serve. At nearly 200 years old, dancker creates effective and flexible environments for organizations that include several Fortune 100 companies. The core of dancker’s culture is to inspire creativity, promote productivity, and improve engagement for both clients and employees. dancker operates from Experience Centers and logistics facilities in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, supporting clients locally and across North America.