Daktronics Upgrades Scottsbluff High School Facilities

Scottsbluff High School in Nebraska will soon upgrade their facilities with new equipment, welcoming home three new LED video displays and four scoreboards manufactured by Daktronics.



The former gymnasium will showcase two new video displays each paired with a new scoreboard. Additionally, the football stadium will see an update with a new video display and scoreboard combination while the softball field will add a new scoreboard to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

“This equipment will give our old gym a fresh, new update,” said Dave Hoxworth, Scottsbluff’s assistant principal/activities director. “It will definitely be a focal point of the gym. Our softball fields will now have two scoreboards and we are updating the football stadium's display. But, the best part is that the software in the gym and the stadium will be very similar.”

Upon game day, football fans will see 121 square feet of live video with 20-millimeter line spacing, and the gymnasium’s displays measure 58 square feet with 6-millimeter line spacing, suitable for closer audiences. Each display is capable of full-color imagery and live action shots, showcasing some of the sharpest resolution in the industry.

Game and locker room clocks will help teams count down each second of play and everything in between.

“It was exciting to work with the Scottsbluff boosters and athletic director on developing this sponsor campaign,” said Chris Popowski, Daktronics Sports Marketing (DSM) regional manager. “DSM helped with the sponsor packaging and presentations, and the booster club did the rest! They did a great job selling all their sponsorships.”