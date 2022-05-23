Daktronics to Showcase Latest LED Display Innovations at InfoComm 2022

Daktronics will showcase its latest LED display innovations—including speed-frame wall mounting, new narrow pixel pitch product lines, and details of an all-in-one smart display— at InfoComm 2022. The company will be at booth number N1145 at the largest Pro AV trade show in North America in Las Vegas, on June 4-10.

“We’re continuously improving our product lines in terms of the technology itself as well as the ease of application and installation, and that will take center stage in our Daktronics booth,” said Jim Vasgaard, Daktronics national sales manager for the AV sales channel. “We’re excited to share details of our all-in-one smart LED display with the marketplace as well as our other expanded product lines. InfoComm is a great show where we can interact with potential customers and friends in the industry. I’m looking forward to a great in-person experience.”

The all-in-one smart LED display is part of Daktronics’ SLD series product line that eliminates the installation and operational complexities associated with the purchase of a traditional LED display system as the company looks to improve the overall experience for end-users and installation teams alike.

The Daktronics booth will feature 0.9mm and 1.2mm dvLED video walls where AV integrators can get up-close views of the technology. In addition, Daktronics 20-foot by 30-foot booth will have two meeting rooms available for more private in-person discussions. Attendees can also use DAK840 code to visit the InfoComm exhibit hall free of charge.

Daktronics has expanded its direct-view LED and narrow pixel pitch product line in recent years with a focus on true outdoor brightness and up-close viewing distances. More recently, the company unveiled the NPN-6200 and NPN-6400 product lines that take these innovations a step further with Pure Pixel Processing technology for crisp, high-quality grayscale capabilities and increased contrast and durability.