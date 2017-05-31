Daktronics Restoring Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Daktronics has continued a relationship with the University of Southern California’s (USC) management of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to design, manufacture and install eight new LED video displays throughout the facility totaling more than 6,700 square feet. To compete with the ever-present California sun, these displays incorporate 11,000 nits of brightness for sustained daytime visibility.



The peristyle restoration project at the Coliseum will remove the existing video and scoreboards while bringing two new video displays to the upper east side of the stadium. The project will preserve the historical integrity of the Coliseum and improve the fan experience for football games this fall as the venue is home to the USC Trojans and the temporary home of the Los Angeles Rams.

On the east side of the Coliseum, two displays will be installed, each measuring approximately 26.5 feet high by 99.5 feet wide. These displays will feature 15HD pixel layouts for excellent image clarity and contrast with wide angle visibility for maximum appeal throughout the venue.

These displays are capable of variable content zoning allowing them each to show one large image or they can each be divided into multiple zones to show any combination of live video, instant replays, statistics and game information, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

“We’re honored and excited to continue our relationship with USC and the Coliseum,” said Robin Hall, Daktronics regional manager. “This project is rich in tradition and history, and we look forward to providing state-of-the-art technology that will help enhance this Olympic home.”

Above the tunnel, a 5-foot-high by 44.5-foot-wide display will be mounted to the seating fascia, a peristyle display will measure 12 feet high by 25 feet wide, a pitch perimeter display will measure 3.5 feet high by 163 feet long on the east end of the field, and four field level displays will measure 3.5 feet high by 29 feet wide. These displays will also feature 15HD pixel layouts as they provide complementary information, statistics and graphics as the main displays. They also provide the opportunity to highlight sponsors throughout events.

With the new displays, the venue is receiving new and upgraded control equipment including Daktronics new VP-6000 processors which provide tailored control for the unique shapes and aspect ratios of the LED displays inside the Coliseum.