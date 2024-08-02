Daktronics Lights Things Up Overseas

Daktronics has been busy of late. Check out some of its latest overseas installations and get ready for its next Women in Sports event.

BOXPARK Liverpool Boasts Premium Advertising Space

Daktronics and Open Media continue a partnership to deliver prime locations in England with digital displays, most recently with a new LED installation at BOXPARK Liverpool, the company’s first BOXPARK location outside of London, bringing the hip happenings of London’s Brick Lane to Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle.

The new digital screen measures 6.08 meters high by 16.32 meters wide and features a 10-millimeter pixel spacing to bring excellent image clarity and contrast to messages shared on the display. The display is located in a busy downtown area in Liverpool and brings the flexibility of digital signage to a location that previously used a static banner.

[SCN Goes Inside: Check Out the Concert Sound System at Winspear Centre]

EcoSmart technology integrates eco-conscious features into Daktronics product designs in five core features: hardware upgrades, blue light reduction, high contrast louvers, intelligent content detection and sleep mode. These features combine to deliver a more focused light source and light that is easier on the eyes of viewers. It also provides better contrast to imagery, the ability to automatically adjust brightness based on sunlight and activating sleep mode for minimal power consumption.

The nature of this display with sustainability features adds to Open Media’s existing array of planet-focused initiatives including the company’s “Power Down Initiative” where they power down their out-of-home (OOH) networks between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. to conserve energy, among other revolutionary solutions such as their carbon calculator solution in partnership with UniLED, which enables brands to track and offset emissions from advertising campaigns.

Lets Ad Advertising Brings The Oval to Life with Daktronics Technology

(Image credit: Daktronics)

Daktronics and Lets Ad Advertising have joined forces in Dubai. The Oval, an innovative, eye-catching digital Out Of Home (OOH) display, now has new life as three custom oval-shaped displays were brought online in 2024 at major thoroughfares near the Museum of the Future, the entrance to Dubai Mall, and at the business bay near Dubai Mall.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Each of the three displays measures approximately 9.28x 18.25 meters and features 10mm pixel spacing to bring bright, crisp imagery to light. The digital aspect allows multiple messages to be scheduled to the display to accommodate the needs of the high-end advertisers shown.

The display shape and structure are designed to make the display look as though it is hanging or floating in the air, especially at night. It is the only sign with a marble foundation and a steel design that allows it to be built and pieced together in a single day. It is done without any welding so it can be dismantled and reassembled at a different location if desired in the future.

Daktronics Next Women In Sports Event to Focus on Sports Administration and Community Impact

(Image credit: Daktronics)

Daktronics is hosting its seventh Women In Sports Online Event on August 13, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. ET with guest Christina Hundley, athletic director at Paradise Valley Community College.

Hundley has more than 10 years of experience as an athletic director. She boasts leadership experience as the Arizona Community College Athletics Conference (ACCAC) president, National Association of Two Year College Athletics Administrators (NATYCAA) vice president and many other roles for soccer, baseball, track & field, and cross country.

