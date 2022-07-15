Daktronics Eastern Missouri Sales Team Welcomes Todd Green

Todd Green is following in his father’s footsteps to join the Eastern Missouri sales team for Daktronics (opens in new tab). He’ll be bringing effective, dynamic digital displays to businesses and schools across his home state of Missouri.

Green spent the last 12 years working as a complex surgical rep, helping hospitals find the best resources to meet patient needs. With Daktronics, Green will work alongside businesses and schools to meet their communication needs.

“Todd will be a great asset to our team,” region manager Kelly Koenig said. “He cares so deeply about the people he works with and stops at nothing to help them succeed.”

[North Texas Softball Fans Get Improved Gameday Experience Courtesy of Daktronics] (opens in new tab)

Working with Sign Companies

Todd Green (Image credit: Daktronics)

“I’m ready to use my skills and knowledge to help a new group of people,” Green said. “The communication capabilities of digital signage are endless, which is exciting.”

Green recognizes the potential of LED technology to influence buyer decisions, communicate news with communities, and enhance brand image. He’s here to help businesses incorporate digital signage into their marketing mix to set them up for success.

Working with K-12 Schools

“Working in the healthcare field was very rewarding, but I think there is so much value in the doors that video boards open,” Green said.

[Daktronics Delivers Home Run for Arkansas Travelers Outfield Video Display] (opens in new tab)

He is referring to Daktronics Event Production Curriculum—a guide that schools use to teach students how to operate Daktronics equipment for gameday productions. As a father of two and a coach for the Francis Howell North Jr. Knights Wrestling Club, Green knows how important opportunities like these are for students.