Daktronics Displays and Professional Services Kick Off Football Season

As professional football gets set to kick off the 2017 season, nine venues have turned to Daktronics of Brookings, South Dakota, to manufacture and install a combined 74 displays totaling 129,000 square feet. Additionally, Daktronics Professional Services is assisting 24 teams with event support, two teams with more in depth event production and 12 teams with digital content from Daktronics Creative Services.



“The start of football always brings a lot of large projects on line for Daktronics and we’re proud to be a part of creating an exciting and entertaining game-day experience for our customers and their fans,” said Jay Parker, Daktronics vice president of live events. “Mercedes-Benz Stadium has generated a large amount of attention with the Halo display and new stadium opening, but we’ve also done a number of other great things for professional football customers this year. It’s an exciting time for us and we’re ready for the regular season to kick off this week.”

The list of teams is highlighted by the Atlanta Falcons playing at the newly-constructed Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The venue features 16 LED displays totaling 83,500 square feet including the never-been-done-before Halo display built into the roof structure above the playing field. The stadium also features four Narrow Pixel Pitch (NPP) displays with 2.5-millimeter line spacing in club areas and as a press conference backdrop.

Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions, underwent renovations which included new LED displays throughout the venue. StubHub Center upgraded their fan experience as the venue will be the new home of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017. Other teams benefitting from new LED displays from Daktronics include Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The New York Jets and New York Giants will receive on-site event production from Daktronics as the company will help produce certain aspects of the game-day show at MetLife Stadium this year.