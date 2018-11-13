Da-Lite Introduces DescenderPro Electric Screen

The What: Da-Lite will be stocking and same-day shipping the new DescenderPro, a ceiling recessed electric screen.

The What Else: The product will be available in 16:9 and 16:10 formats in sizes from 106”-164” diagonal with four surface options – HD Progressive 0.9, HD Progressive 1.1, Da-Mat and Matte White. The black drop for tensioned screens will be 12” visible and preset while the black drop for the non-tensioned will be 2” visible and preset with a total 12” built into the housing. Internal junction box, silent motor, and low-voltage control (LVC) are standard.

The DescenderPro features standard low-voltage control and a silent motor as well as sliding brackets for an easy installation.

The Bottom Line: The DescenderPro begins shipping Nov. 13 and is covered by Da-Lite’s comprehensive 5-Year Warranty program.