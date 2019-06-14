D-Tools System Integrator Users Gain Access to AV-iQ Product Database

D-Tools, a Systems Contractor News Stellar Service Award winner for Best Project Management Platform, and AV products database AV-iQ have completed a software integration that will provide D-Tools System Integrator (SI) users with direct access to AV-iQ’s sponsor manufacturer product data for use in their client engagements.

D-Tools’ SI software uses product specifications from D-Tools’ comprehensive data library to drive estimation, system design, and project management of low-voltage systems. Providing users with access to AV-iQ’s database of AV products will provide D-Tools SI users with another powerful resource to quickly and accurately find, select, and use that detailed information for their proposals and project documentation. Linking AV-iQ’s product database to project documentation through D-Tools software will result in a singular, connected process capable of producing more accurate proposals and estimates, while simultaneously reducing time and errors.

“AV-iQ’s strategic goal is to take the data we collect from brands throughout the audiovisual industry and find more ways to use it,” said AV-iQ general manager Mark Loftus. “AV-iQ provides a single point of entry for manufacturers to input their detailed product information, and then D-Tools enables us to deliver that information to resellers, integrators, and end-users through yet another popular platform, amplifying the visibility of the manufacturers in our program.”

“Our mission has always been to enable our users to be more efficient and effective through the use of our platform,” said Tim Bigoness, CMO of D-Tools. “Providing access to the AV-iQ catalog gives our users a powerful resource that will help them save time and ultimately deliver the right products for their client engagements.”

Development of the D-Tools/AV-iQ integration is complete and will be demonstrated at the D-Tools booth (#2361) at InfoComm 2019 and is expected to be released in Q3 2019.

In the coming weeks, D-Tools users will be able to access a growing library of detailed product information from AV-iQ’s database of sponsorship manufacturer members. Streamlining the transfer of product details while preserving data integrity will enable integrators to create more accurate proposals quickly, complete detailed system design drawings with the most up-to-date product information, and manage projects to completion on-time and on-budget.

(Editor’s Note: AV-iQ and Systems Contractor News are both owned by specialist media platform Future plc.)