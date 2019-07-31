D-Tools Partners with Tracknicity

D-Tools has joined forces with Tracknicity to add an inventory and product tracking app that serves to build an “inventory management bridge” between D-Tools System Integrator and QuickBooks.

[D-Tools System Integrator Users Gain Access to AV-iQ Product Database]

D-Tools has partnered with Tracknicity to help companies ensure that inventory—both stock or project-specific parts—are efficiently, seamlessly, and accurately tracked from the proposal through being purchased, received, staged, picked, delivered, installed, and even serviced using a mobile application.

(Image credit: D-Tools)

“Inventory management is the single most requested feature from D-Tools customers,” said Randy Stearns, CEO, D-Tools. “While D-Tools has been hesitant to add inventory management to its platforms because it infringes upon financial accounting, which is a line we deliberately choose not to cross, we are pleased to partner with Tracknicity to finally bridge that inventory management gap. As an added bonus, Tracknicity also enhances the ability to track and report on budget versus actual labor costs in real-time.”

“Tracknicity was born out of frustration from the lack of a truly integrated inventory solution in Quickbooks and D-Tools,” said Travis Leo, co-founder of Tracknicity. “We designed Tracknicity to solve a problem that faces tens of thousands of small businesses across the globe. Tracknicity is a thin and simple web-based application that leverages the tools you already use today. It’s inexpensive, easy to deploy, and can revolutionize your warehouse operations.”

To demonstrate the partnership, D-Tools and Tracknicity are hosting a free webinar,—Bridging the Inventory Management Gap— on Wed., Aug. 14 at 10:00 a.m. PST. To learn more about the webinar, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1498949209324907266