Cyber Monday Deals for the Work From Home Office

We had fun with Black Friday deals, but now it’s time to get down to the work-from-home business. I’ve combed the Cyber Monday deals for products that will turn your home office into one that will be the envy of any C-suite executive.

It’s time to stop using the audio and video from your laptop. Here are some conferencing webcams and microphone speakers for your office.

Desk space in a home office is at a premium. Ultra-wide monitors will soon be ruling the home office desktop, and I found a few great deals.

Every home office needs a large-screen TV to cast meetings, so I’ve added quick links to the LG, Samsung, and Sony TVs on sale during Cyber Monday. You might want to get two; a premium one for the great room and one for the home office.

Jabra PanaCast 20 4K Video Conferencing Camera

Was $329 – Now $230.30

Cindy Davis owns this product and loves it. The PanaCast 20 uses powerful built-in AI and an outstanding 13-megapixel camera to deliver crystal-clear 4K Ultra-HD image in real-time without latency. The video webcam includes intuitive, AI-driven intelligent zoom that automatically follows your movements, so you stay perfectly framed even as you move around - for an excellent presentation image. Intelligent lighting optimization analyses your environment and automatically adjusts your image, even in poorly lit rooms, in real-time for a perfect picture. PanaCast 20 works with all leading UC platforms and is certified to use with Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam

Was $69.99 – Now $59.99

The Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam comes with a 3-month XSplit VCam license and no privacy shutter. XSplit VCam lets you remove, replace and blur your background without a Green Screen. With full HD 1080p video calling and recording at 30 fps, you’ll make a strong impression when it counts with crisp, clearly detailed and vibrantly colored video. Capture natural sound on calls and recorded videos. Create and share video content easily with Logitech Capture. The C920x automatically fine-tunes to the lighting conditions to produce bright, razor-sharp images even if you’re in a low-light setting.

Poly Sync 40 Smart Speakerphone for Flexible Work Spaces

Was $299 – Now $168.30

Keep the focus on your voice, not the background noise, with multiple microphones for echo and noise reduction. Fill the room with a high-performance, large music speaker for great music and immersive multimedia. Internal battery provides up to 20 hours of talk time for portable use. Wirelessly pair two units together for your larger meeting space needs. Know the call status from a distance with a highly visible light bar. Access your favorite function—play/pause music, last-number redial, voice assistant and more —with the touch of the programmable button. For use in common areas, the button can be programmed to manually clear previously paired Bluetooth devices.

Was $364 – Now $160.34

The Jabra Speak 710 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker features immersive sound for calls and music, with an omni-directional microphone and HD voice. It provides in-room coverage for up to 6 people, making your meeting more efficient. Take audio conferencing to a whole new level and turn any room into a conference room with this lightweight, wireless, portable speaker. Use it at home, in the office or when traveling. Plug into your mobile phone, laptop or whatever device you have. The Speak 710 speakerphone also works with many platforms, including GoTo Meeting, Google, Skype for Business and many more.

Yealink Bluetooth Speakerphone Conference Microphone Teams Certified CP700

Was $229 – Now $183.20

The Yealink Bluetooth Speakerphone Conference Microphone Teams Certified CP700 USB Speaker has full duplex noise reduction algorithm. A full duplex speakerphone setup allows multiple users to communicate simultaneously. Yealink CP700&CP900 support built-in full-duplex microphone. Eliminate background noise whether working in a shared or public workspace or office. Common noise at work such as air conditioning, mouse or keyboard click, desk and chair friction sound could be reduced efficiently with speaker phone so that the far-end attendees can enjoy the best communication. This speakerphone uses a 2450mAh battery and for up to 12 hours of voice communication, and up to 450 days on standby.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Was $329 – Now $229

Bose uses tiny mics to measure, compare, and react to outside noise, cancelling it with opposite signals. Bluetooth range-up to 9 m (30 feet). The TriPort acoustic architecture offers depth and fullness. Volume-optimized Active EQ maintains balanced performance at any volume, so bass stays consistent when turned down and the music remains clear when turned up. Choose Quiet Mode for full noise cancelling, or Aware Mode to bring the outside into the around ear headphones and hear your environment and your music at the same time. Adjustable EQ allows you to set the bass, mid-range, and treble levels to your personal preferences or select one of several preset options. Enjoy 24 hours of battery life from a single charge. A quick 15-minute charge offers 3 hours when you’re on the go or plug in the included audio cable to listen for even longer in wired mode.

Dell U3821DW UltraSharp Curved USB-C Hub Monitor

Was $1,234 – Now $879

See all of your work and multitask efficiently with more onscreen space on this 37.5-inch ultrawide WQHD plus (3840 X 1600) curved screen. With a vertical height of 1600 pixels, you can see more with less scrolling. The 2300R screen curvature creates a wider field of view, minimizes reflection and offers near uniform visual focus for a more comfortable view. Integrated dual 9W speakers deliver great sound for an immersive visual and auditory experience.

Connect two PCs sources to the monitor. Our intelligent Auto KVM feature detects the latest connected PC and seamlessly switches controls over. View content from both PC sources with PBP (Picture-by-Picture) and PIP (Picture-in-Picture), and use the KVM (Keyboard, Video and Mouse) feature to control both PCs with a single keyboard and mouse.

Was $499 – Now $396

34-inch UltraWide 21:9 WQHD (3440 x 1440) IPS Display; sRGB 99% Color Gamut and HDR10; Multi-tasking - Dual Controller, OnScreen Control; AMD FreeSync. Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)-Less than 0.5W; Height/Tilt Adjustable Stand & 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design; Connectivity technology: HDMI x 2, DisplayPort, USB x 3 (1 up / 2 down), Headphone out; Resolution: QHD Ultra Wide 1440p

SAMSUNG 49" Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor

Was $1,399 – Now $899

Get your head in the game with the 49-inch Odyssey G9, which matches the curve of the human eye, for maximum immersion and minimal eye strain, and the screen space of two 27” panels. From deepest blacks to vivid colors, Samsung QLED ensures pixel perfect picture quality with every frame; Utilizing Quantum Dot technology, it creates more vivid colors with 125% more color space compared to sRGB. With G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Pro support, Odyssey matches every frame from your graphics card, so you’re never caught short from moment to moment. QHD resolution brings you a display as wide as two QHD monitors sitting side by side with incredibly detailed, pin-sharp images

IOGEAR 2-Port USB VGA Cabled KVM Switch

Was $24.95 - Now $21.49

Users can share a VGA monitor, a USB mouse & a USB keyboard between 2 computers; Users can switch between computers using the wired remote switch button; Offers an out-of-box solution with no additional cables needed; 2-Port USB Cable KVM allows users to share a VGA monitor, a USB mouse, and a USB keyboard between two computers; Supports Windows 2000 or higher, Mac OS 9.0 or higher; computer selection via 6 ft remote controller cable that can be placed on your desk for easy reach, full Mac keyboard support , supports programmable mice.

Don't Wait for the Super Bowl to Buy a TV!

Between LG, Samsung, and Sony, here are 62 spectacular TVs to fit nearly any budget. Create a more immersive office experience and set up your home office with a large screen TV to cast video conferences. These deals don't come around too often, so don't wait until the Super Bowl to buy one for your great room. If you are a videophile, the top of the line from any of these manufacturers is sure to strike the right cone.

