"Universities face cyber espionage threats as the future of military superiority becomes increasingly entwined with technological innovation."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We all know that universities are major targets for hackers in general, but we also need to consider cyber espionage threats. This holds especially true for institutions that conduct sensitive research for the U.S. Department of Defense. EdTech Magazine shares advice for keeping institutional data secure.