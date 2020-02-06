CTSI Invests in Expansion and New Facility in Greater Baltimore-Washington D.C. Area

Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. (CTSI) has invested in, relocated, and expanded its Baltimore-Washington D.C. Metropolitan office. The new modern and flexible 11,000 sq. ft. workspace supports day-to-day operations of the growing CTSI Baltimore sales, installation, engineering, and customer care teams—housing over forty employees supporting hundreds of customers in the greater Baltimore area.

The new CTSI Baltimore facility. (Image credit: CTSI)

"CTSI is doubling down," said Gino Ruta, the company's president and CEO. "Our investment in this new space enables expanded services for our clients while providing our employees an improved workspace to facilitate collaboration while delivering innovation in systems integration, managed services, and CTSI subscription services (XaaS)."

On Wed., Feb. 19, CTSI will host its grand opening and technology showcase from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. At the start of the event, employees, customers, and partners will enjoy a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony before getting their hands on next-generation technology solutions. This interactive showcase will feature industry leaders in healthcare, education, security, audiovisual, and collaboration technologies, according to CTSI.

The CTSI Baltimore Branch Office address is 1 Easter Court, Suite J, Owing Mills, MD. The main telephone number is 410-583-8900 and all other contact information remains unchanged.