Crystal Display Systems Introduces Embedded Controllers

THE WHAT: Crystal Display Systems have launched its first embedded controllers built for the industrial automation and machine vision market. The T36X0 is a new and fully equipped controller, with a suit of I/O designed with automation in mind. Special design features include: a rugged, compact, fan-less design; high-performance, lower power consumption embedded box controller/ PC; and support for five LAN ports, with four POE, enabling direct power and connectivity to Poe devices up to 15.4W per channel.

THE WHAT ELSE: The T3 series uses a full-sealed mechanical structure that prevents dust from entering the device system. The fan-less design incorporated a large aluminium fin heat sink that distributes and radiates the heat effectively and quickly giving an extended operating temperature of 20 to +60 degrees C. All series product can optionally support -40 degrees - ~+70 degrees C range, for rugged applications and requirements. A wide voltage design incorporates an optional industrial grade DC-DC adaptor. The voltage input can be designed to meet different application situations.

THE BOTTOM LINE: T3 series can be used in industrial and automation applications. environment, it has been qualified by several customers and used in all kinds of industrial & embedded, automation projects.