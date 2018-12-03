Topics

Crystal Display Systems Introduces Embedded Controllers

The T36X0 is a new and fully equipped controller, with a suit of I/O designed with automation in mind.

THE WHAT: Crystal Display Systems have launched its first embedded controllers built for the industrial automation and machine vision market. The T36X0 is a new and fully equipped controller, with a suit of I/O designed with automation in mind. Special design features include: a rugged, compact, fan-less design;  high-performance, lower power consumption embedded box controller/ PC; and support for five  LAN ports, with four POE, enabling direct power and connectivity to Poe devices up to 15.4W per channel.

Crystal Displays embedded controller

THE WHAT ELSE: The T3 series uses a full-sealed mechanical structure that prevents dust from entering the device system. The fan-less design incorporated a large aluminium fin heat sink that distributes and radiates the heat effectively and quickly giving an extended operating temperature of 20 to +60 degrees C. All series product can optionally support -40 degrees -  ~+70 degrees C range, for rugged applications and requirements. A wide voltage design incorporates an optional industrial grade DC-DC adaptor. The voltage input can be designed to meet different application situations.

THE BOTTOM LINE: T3 series can be used in industrial and automation applications.  environment, it has been qualified by several customers and used in all kinds of industrial & embedded, automation projects.