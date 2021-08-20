Crestron Updates AirMedia Wireless Presentation Solution

The redesigned user interface allows users to customize their logo and backgrounds for a fully branded environment

THE WHAT: Crestron announced an update to its AirMedia Presentation Systems, a portfolio of wireless presentation devices that support one-touch presentation and meeting control from any collaboration device. The three products joining the AirMedia portfolio are the AM-3100 Receiver, AM-3200 Receiver, and the AM-TX3-100 Connect adapter. AirMedia devices seamlessly connect presentation, collaboration, and display capabilities together for the enterprise workspace on the Crestron Flex digital workplace platform.

The AM-3100 Receiver is an entry-level option that supports wireless presentation on the secure AirMedia network. It’s intended for smaller applications such as huddle spaces, education, and stand-up spaces where simple wireless presentation is needed.

The AM-3200 Receiver, an updated version of the legacy AirMedia device, brings additional features, including an audio output for interfacing with room audio, DUAL LAN network, HDMI input to support wired and wireless presentation on a single room system, and RS232 and IR ports for built-in display control.

The AM-TX3-100 Connect adapter enables wireless sharing without cables or connection to an enterprise network. It eases the sharing process for guest presenters, who can easily connect and present without the need to download software or connect to the network.

THE WHAT ELSE: As some employees return to offices and others continue to work from home, providing flexible and efficient collaboration systems to support hybrid work is more important than ever. AirMedia lets employees to maximize their time together by simply walking into any meeting space, turning on a display or connecting to a laptop, and instantly accessing and sharing content through any device so they can concentrate on the task at hand. AirMedia supports wireless content sharing and conferencing from any device, whether BYOD or on in-room displays, and between either internal teams or guests.

Features in the AirMedia update that enhance the collaboration experience include the ability to share up to nine screens, allowing for multiple documents to be seen and worked on simultaneously and eliminating the need to constantly change between presenters; 4K video support; and a newly customizable user interface.

Native support for Microsoft Teams or Zoom videoconferencing simplifies meeting setup, whether it occurs through a wireless connection on the AirMedia network or by plugging a USB-C device into AirMedia Connect.

AirMedia works on the Crestron Flex digital workplace platform, which provides accessibility for every enterprise endpoint device, from room scheduling to conferencing, and from lighting and shading to thermostat control. Enterprises can simply mix-and-match to design meeting spaces that best suit how their teams connect and collaborate.

Management and software updates for AirMedia are effortless through the Crestron XiO Cloud Service, which ensures a centralized experience for configuration, deployment, updates, and analytics for end-devices in the enterprise. AirMedia also supports a Dual LAN network so users can have both a private and guest network, ensuring unknown devices cannot pose a security risk.

THE BOTTOM LINE: The AirMedia portfolio is now available for pre-order. The AM-3200 and AM-3100 will begin shipping in September, and a shipping date for AM-TX3-100 will be announced in the future.

