Crestron Unveils Next-Gen AirMedia Presentation Systems

The What: Crestron is unveiling its next generation of AirMedia Presentation Systems, a portfolio of wireless presentation devices purpose-built to support more intuitive and efficient meetings in the modern workplace with one-touch presentation and meeting control from any collaboration device. AirMedia devices seamlessly connect presentation, collaboration and display capabilities together for the enterprise workspace on the Crestron Flex digital workplace platform.

The What Else: The new AirMedia delivers efficient and effortless wireless presentation and collaboration experience, enabling employees to maximize their time together by simply walking into any meeting space, turning on a display or connecting to a laptop, and instantly accessing and sharing content through any device so they can concentrate on the task at hand.

AirMedia supports wireless content sharing and conferencing from any device, whether BYOD or on in-room displays, and between either internal teams or guests. The new AirMedia boasts several new features to enhance the presentation and collaboration experience, including Advanced Presentation (sharing up to nine screens, allowing for multiple documents to be seen and worked on simultaneously and eliminating the need to constantly change between presenters); enhanced 4K video support; and new customizable user interface (allows users to customize their logo and backgrounds for a fully branded environment, as well as view important room information).

The Bottom Line: Native support for Microsoft Teams or Zoom video conferencing ensures that meetings happen within seconds, either through a wireless connection on the AirMedia network or by plugging any USB-C device into the AirMedia Connect, without the need to download additional software.