Crestron Unveils New Solutions as InfoComm 2023 Opens

Introducing the new Crestron Construct UI editing tool and TST-1080 wireless touchscreen. The TST-1080 provides unified control across a diverse range of spaces both at work and home, while Crestron Construct help with interfaces that can be designed once and deployed across all Crestron control devices.

Here's everything you need to know about both.

Crestron Launches New Crestron Construct UI Editing Tool

Crestron will be introducing Crestron Construct software, an intuitive, HTML5-based user interface (UI) editing tool for Crestron Control devices.

The core feature of the Crestron Construct UI editor is a WYSIWYG drag-and-drop visual editor that enables organizations to swiftly customize their Crestron Control device interfaces to meet their functional and aesthetic needs without requiring in-depth coding skills. The dynamic UI from Crestron Construct builds stunning and engaging interfaces that are completely customizable and can vary in size, orientation, and image output. A UI can be built once and then easily deployed to any number of Crestron Control devices without changing the layout, mitigating programming complexity and providing a consistent user experience. The result is a powerful, robust, and simplified control interface that streamlines deployment across commercial applications while optimizing the Crestron experience in each meeting room location.

“In modern enterprise meeting rooms where interaction with technology is fundamental to the experience, having an intuitive and attractive control device UI is essential,” said Lauren Simmen, director, Product Marketing for Crestron. “With its simple drag-and-drop visual editor, Crestron Construct makes designing and deploying Crestron Control device interfaces effortless, saving time and leading to more fruitful meeting room experiences.”

The Crestron Construct UI editing tool is the first Crestron tool for HTML5-based UI design, and it offers improvements on previous Crestron UI design tools like dynamic editing UI, multi-resolution support, cross-OS compatibility, and a plugin architecture to provide a platform for all future development software. These features allow businesses to create a UI design once and use it in multiple applications without reconfiguring or reprogramming anything. Users can also easily migrate existing projects from VT Pro-e software to Crestron Construct. Crestron has added HTML5 support to interface products, including the TSW-x70 series touch screens, the Crestron One mobile room control app, and the next-generation digital graphic engine.

Meet the New TST-1080 Wireless Touchscreen

Crestron's new TST-1080 wireless touchscreen was created for customizable control over media presentation and teleconferencing systems, lighting and shades, HVAC and home theater, and a host of other technologies. The TST-1080 brings elegance and uncompromised performance to both commercial and residential applications.

Featuring a high-contrast 10.1-inch capacitive LED touch screen, the TST-1080 allows completely customizable control over media presentation and its wireless design provides freedom over how and when users leverage control. Advanced features include voice commands for controlling touch screen functions, full-motion streaming video from cameras and other sources, Rava SIP intercom, and an internet browser. The TST-1080 provides a universal status bar that is populated with virtual buttons for quick access to common touch functions. Each button is preconfigured with Power, Home, Lights, Up, Down, and Microphone and can be programmed via a Crestron Control system to provide custom functionality. Any unused buttons can be individually hidden.

With a thin, tablet-style design ideal for both portable and stationary use, the TST-1080 has a rechargeable battery that supports nine hours of continuous use between charges. Support for Wi-Fi 5/6 communications and WPA/WPA2 Enterprise encryption assures dependable and secure connectivity throughout a commercial facility or home.