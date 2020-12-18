Crestron Teams with Bombas to Donate Thousands of Socks

Crestron has partnered with comfort-focused sock and apparel brand Bombas to spread holiday cheer in support of frontline healthcare workers and pediatric patients affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Crestron has donated 4,400 pairs of socks to healthcare providers and their patients at several hospitals near Crestron’s regional offices.

Bombas has matched Crestron’s donation by sending an additional 4,400 pairs of socks to Crestron. Crestron will deliver these donation socks to several charitable organizations that support the homeless in North America. The donated socks are thoughtfully made to meet the needs of the times we are living in—features include an antimicrobial treatment, reinforced seams for durability and darker colors for less visible wear.

Crestron and Bombas say they share the mission of making a tangible difference in people’s lives, and Bombas believes that a "more comfortable world is a better world and that everyone, no matter their circumstances, deserves to put on clean, properly-fitted clothes—and socks." To date, Bombas has donated over 40 million items to those in need with the help of its network of 3,500 homeless shelters and community organizations.