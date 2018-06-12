Crestron Shows New AirMedia Wireless Presentation Systems at InfoComm

The What: Crestron introduced its new AirMedia Wireless Presentation Systems (AM-300 and AM-200) with built-in AirMedia 2.0 technology at InfoComm 2018.

The What Else: AirMedia 2.0 technology provides lower bandwidth consumption for increased network efficiency; low latency for smooth keyboard and mouse movements; fast video playback; on-screen display with connectivity instructions, plus room availability and meeting details when connected to a calendaring platform; cloud-based provisioning and management; and full mirroring for Windows, MacOS, Android, and iOS without Bonjour software.

AirMedia 2.0 also leverages the latest security protocols: 802.1x network access control; Active Directory administrator authentication; AES-128 content encryption; and SSH, SSL, TLS, and HTTPS.

Because AirMedia 2.0 is a network-based appliance, it can be deployed, configured, and managed from the cloud. Using Crestron XiO Cloud service, a virtually unlimited number of AirMedia 2.0 devices can be deployed using common configuration, with remote management of administrator access rights, automated scheduling of firmware updates, and live status monitoring. This enables organizations to deploy thousands of endpoints simultaneously.

“AirMedia set the standard for wireless presentation, and now it just got even better with AirMedia 2.0,” said Fred Bargetzi, Crestron CTO. “It’s the only enterprise-grade wireless presentation solution that offers network security, cloud-based deployment and management, iOS mirroring without Bonjour—everything IT needs and expects.”

The Bottom Line: The AM-300 and AM-200 are designed to enable organizations to increase workflow and facilitate collaboration by turning lobbies, lounges, and other open spaces into productive meeting spaces. They mount discreetly behind wall mount displays and enable wired or wireless presentation.