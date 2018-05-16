Crestron Ships DM Lite Low-Cost Signal Extenders

The What: Crestron is now shipping DM Lite, a new ecosystem of simple, interchangeable signal extender products. They can extend 1080p signals up to 70 meters, and 4K60 4:2:0 signals up to 40 meters using Cat-5e.

The What Else: The DM Lite product line currently consists of six transmitters and four receivers, any of which can be mixed and matched. Additionally, they can be paired with popular Crestron extenders with HDMI connectivity (HD-MD-400-C-E and HD-MD-300-C-E). DM Lite transmitters include a USB port to power multi-head or active cables. DM Lite transmitters and receivers are available with and without COM/IR/CEC pass-through.

“DM Lite products were designed to meet the need for inexpensive video extenders in small offices and conference rooms, as well as in classrooms,” said Aalap Patel, product manager, DigitalMedia. “They’re perfect products for our dealers to keep in stock and roll out for quick installations.”

The Bottom Line: Designed for simple deployment, and available in both one-gang and standalone boxes, DM Lite products are designed for basic point-to-point and small auto-switching applications.