Crestron Scales Down Presence at InfoComm, AVIXA Responds

In a statement sent to its dealers, on Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. ET, Crestron announced it would be scaling down its presence at InfoComm 2021 in Orlando, FL. The company affirms its commitment to the show by sending a small, experienced team to Orlando to meet with its valued partners and industry peers attending the show.

In response to Crestron's announcement, AVIXA senior director of communications Joé Lloyd said, “As the countdown is now at 30 days, our excitement continues to grow regarding getting back together in-person at InfoComm 21. We are looking forward not only to reuniting, but also the future of AV and the genesis of face-to-face meetings evolution in a post-pandemic world. We value the commitment of our exhibitors and partners and are looking forward to an incredible event in October.”

Below is the communication sent by Crestron to its dealers:

Dear partners, colleagues, and friends,



Tradeshows play a vital role in our industry; our most important relationships are forged at events such as the InfoComm® Tradeshow. We fully support AVIXA and everything they’ve done to manage a show under these extraordinary circumstances.



To balance our commitment to doing business in person with the realities of the moment, we want to affirm that we will be at InfoComm 2021, albeit in a scaled-down capacity. Crestron will be sending a small, experienced team to Orlando to meet with our valued partners and industry peers attending the show. To preserve the value of in person meetings as safely as possible, our booth will be a safely distanced gathering space. We will be cancelling all other aspects: demos, training, and panels.

The timing for a full-scale Crestron tradeshow presence – with our marquee booth, industry-leading training, and legendary party – is not yet right. To foster and maintain our many relationships we will be launching a cross country road trip. Each regional Crestron Next Road Trip event will be a closely monitored environment where a small group of guests will be able to interact with our products and train with local Crestron representatives.

Please sign up for more information about our Crestron Next Road Trip by visiting crestron.com/next



Industry professionals are experts in bringing people together to move organizations and industries forward. We are committed to finding ways to connect during this challenging period, and we remain optimistic about the resiliency of our industry and the eventual return of large-scale events. Until then, we will see you on the road.



Best regards,

Brad Hintze, EVP of Global Marketing, Crestron Electronics

