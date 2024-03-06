Crestron Offers New AVIXA-Credited Intelligent Video Engineer Certification

Crestron has released its Intelligent Video Engineer Certification (IVC-E) learning path, now available on the Crestron Technical Institute Portal. The Intelligent Video Engineer Certification course empowers professionals to configure, troubleshoot, and commission an Automate VX Intelligent Video solution.

Through the course, trainees will discover what it takes to deliver a multi-camera studio experience to high-impact meeting spaces such as boardrooms and lecture halls. This type of training course and the number of AVIXA Certification credits granted is an unparalleled industry offering. The course will advise on how to get the best camera angles, how to leverage preset room configurations to track the location of the active-speaking participant, and how to create custom screen layouts by combining multiple sources and adding custom graphics. It will also cover the use of built-in recording and streaming capabilities and tackling integration with an existing videoconferencing solution.

3 Reasons to Get the New Crestron Certification: