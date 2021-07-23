Crestron Establishes Fred Bargetzi Scholarship Fund

Crestron has established the Fred Bargetzi Memorial Scholarship at its late chief technology officer Fred Bargetzi’s alma mater, the University at Buffalo. Following Bargetzi’s passing in January 2021, Crestron and members of the Bargetzi family founded the scholarship to honor his legacy and empower students at the University at Buffalo to succeed in their education by removing barriers from their progress.

Fred Bargetzi (Image credit: Crestron)

The interest from the scholarship endowment will be used each year to provide four scholarships to undergraduate students from underrepresented communities to remove barriers of race, gender identification, religion, sexual orientation, nationality, disability, or veteran status. One scholarship will be awarded to a student from each class, and at least two of the four student recipients will be Electrical Engineering majors, which was Bargetzi’s former major when he was a student at the University at Buffalo. Students can begin applying for scholarships at the beginning of the Fall 2021 semester.

“One of Fred’s greatest passions in life was empowering others to achieve their dreams and understand that anything is possible if you have the mindset and will to accomplish it,” said Dan Feldstein, chairman and chief operating officer at Crestron. “We are pleased to establish the Fred Bargetzi Memorial Scholarship to provide new opportunities to students by giving them the resources they need to advance their education. Fred has inspired a countless number of people throughout his life, and we hope to honor his legacy through this scholarship.”

Crestron says it eternally grateful for Bargetzi's dedication and inspiration, and the Fred Bargetzi Memorial Scholarship is one of the many ways the company is continuing to honor his remarkable life.