Crestron's Fred Bargetzi Passes Away

Fred Bargetzi, CTO of Crestron, has died.

Fred Bargetzi (Image credit: Crestron)

Crestron released a statement on Bargtezi's death:

His impact on our company cannot be overstated. The impact he’s had on our industry is even greater. Under Fred’s leadership, he challenged us to not only push the boundaries of what’s possible, but to do so with an eye towards making the world a better place.

Having just celebrated his 30th anniversary at Crestron, Fred leaves behind a legacy of innovation, creativity, enthusiasm, and kindness that has helped shape the AV industry into what it is today. We are eternally grateful for his dedication and inspiration. He will be deeply missed.

The company is in the process of planning ways to celebrate Bargetzi's life. Those interested in sharing their thoughts, memories, and condolences are encouraged to email rememberingfred@crestron.com.