Credit Union Improves In-Branch Transaction Privacy with Holosonics

General Electric Credit Union (GECU) has always been committed to providing exceptional banking experiences to its members. During a recent initiative called “Voice of the Member,” the credit union learned members wanted more privacy during transactions, especially during sensitive conversations with personal tellers at their Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs), which had been in use since 2019.

ITMs are similar to traditional teller lines in that members communicate with a live teller, but the tellers appear on a video screen—and their voices are usually amplified through built-in speakers. With multiple ITMs per location, the ITMs created a loud environment. Although the ITMs are equipped with handset receivers for private conversations, the use of them has been practically nonexistent since the pandemic.

To address these issues, GECU turned to Holosonics Audio Spotlight speakers, which create a highly focused sound beam that can be directed to a specific area, allowing for private conversations. The directional sound of the speakers ensures that only the intended listener at each ITM position hears their respective audio feed—without any noticeable bleed from station to station— while the surrounding area remains quiet, creating a more peaceful and confidential environment.

Holosonics Audio Spotlight speakers mounted to the ceiling provide private conversations and a less noisy environment for the General Electric Credit Union. (Image credit: Holosonics)

GECU selected its Highland Heights branch in Kentucky as the pilot location for the Audio Spotlight speakers last fall, and the feedback from members was overwhelmingly positive. The directed sound technology solved the privacy issue, and the audio came through more clearly.

The credit union uses the popular NCR SelfServ 80 Series ITMs, and the existing splits/feeds of audio signal flow were not disturbed when the internal speakers were replaced. Off-the-shelf NCR harness adapters provided simple plug-and-play integration, ensuring the redistributed audio feed to the Audio Spotlights maintained ADA compliance while enhancing the accessibility of the machines for its members.

Van Williams, GECU’s ITM product specialist who drove the Holosonics integration, was impressed by the inherently touchless nature of the Audio Spotlight technology, which limited the need of the handsets and made the ITMs more hygienic. He also liked the thin, flat appearance of the speakers, as well as how the technology integrated seamlessly and unobtrusively into the lobby environment.

“The Audio Spotlight has been a great success, so we are now looking to retrofit all our lobby ITMs with this technology within the next 2-3 years or sooner,” Williams said. “With any new, future branch openings, we will most certainly be implementing the Audio Spotlight speakers.”